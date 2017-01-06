Tony Award winner Audra McDonald returns to the West End

Record-breaking 6-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald is to return to London’s West End in April for four concerts at Leicester Square Theatre.

The Broadway legend will be joined on stage this time by host and pianist Seth Rudetsky, who last month starred in the 5-star London premiere of his Broadway musical “Disaster!”.

The performances will also include a special guest appearance by McDonald’s husband, Will Swenson (the Tony nominated star of “Hair” and “Pricilla, Queen of the Desert”) and are produced by Mark Cortale.

The format of the evening will be a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories from one of Broadway’s biggest stars – prompted by Rudetsky’s probing, funny, revealing questions – and Audra singing some of the biggest hits from her musical theatre repertoire.

This is a spontaneous evening of hilarity and show-stopping songs not to be missed.

Audra McDonald’s last series of Leicester Square Theatre concerts were this week named one of 2016’s “Best Gigs of the Year” by reviewer Clive Davis of The Times and were among LiveTheatreUK’s Top 10 West End Musicals of the year. “Audra MacDonald’s Leicester Square Theatre concert was not really a musical, but it certainly counted as one of the greatest nights of musical theatre in the year. McDonald was a complete superstar, effortlessly telling deeply affecting stories through song, connecting intuitively with her audience and singing with a ferocity, a gentle touch, a supremely con dent and peerlessly matched tone that simply took one’s breath away. Time after time.”

Audra McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She married Will Swenson in 2012 and the couple became parents last year.

Audra McDonald in Concert will run at Leicester Square Theatre on April 12, 13, 14 & 15. For more details, you can visit the website www.leicestersquaretheatre.com