David Haig joins Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire in Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead at the Old Vic

Celebrated stage stalwart David Haig will join Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire at the Old Vic next month for the 50th Anniversary production of Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead.

Against the backdrop of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, this mind-bending situation comedy sees two hapless minor characters, Rosencrantz (Daniel Radcliffe) and Guildenstern (Joshua McGuire), take centre stage. Increasingly out of their depth, the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of this iconic drama. In a literary hall of mirrors, Stoppard’s brilliantly funny, existential labyrinth sees us witness the ultimate identity crisis.

David Haig plays The Player and is well known to London audiences, with his most recent theatre credits including Blue/Orange (Young Vic), Guys & Dolls (Savoy Theatre, Olivier Award nomination). Haig won the Olivier Award for Best Actor when he starred in Our Country’s Good at the Royal Court, but is perhaps best known for his television and film work, which has included roles in The Thick Of It, The Thin Blue Line and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Haig joins the previously announced Daniel Radcliffe as Rosencrantz, who is best known for his appearances as the eponymous hero in all eight of the Harry Potter films and Joshua McGuire as Guildenstern, whose theatre credits include Future Conditional (The Old Vic), The Ruling Class (Trafalgar Studios), Privacy (Donmar Warehouse) and The Magistrate (National Theatre).

They are to be supported by a cast including William Chubb, Luke Mullins, Marianne Oldham and Helena Wilson.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead will begin previews at the Old Vic Theatre on 25th February 2017.