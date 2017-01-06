Charing Cross Theatre hosts world premiere of The Braille Legacy

Charing Cross Theatre has announced that they will stage the world premiere of a brand new musical called The Braille Legacy. Inspired by the story of Louis Braille, a man who revolutionised the art of communication for the visually impaired, the show will star Olivier Award nominated Jérôme Pradon.

The word Braille is famous around the world and is the same in all languages. The Braille Legacy is supported by the Royal National Institute of Blind People and is the story of a revolution, with a heroic fight for independence, themes of difference, freedom, hope, love and the triumph of human values over adversity.

In Paris in the 19th century, blind people were victims of profound discrimination. Louis Braille, a bright young mind with a mad dream, arrives at the Royal Institute of Blind Youth, searching for the same chance as everyone else: to be free and independent. But he soon discovers that people and things aren’t always what they first seem. By sheer determination and courage he stumbles upon something revolutionary: a simple idea, a genius invention, a legacy. Two hundred years ago, Louis Braille changed the world by inventing the tactile system of communication, the Braille alphabet, liberating the “People of the Night” and introducing literacy, knowledge and culture to a people who were otherwise trapped. It was their journey into the light.

Jérôme Pradon’s West End credits include the UK premiere of the musical “Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown”, Guillaume in “Martin Guerre”, The Man in “Whistle Down the Wind”, Aragorn in “The Lord of the Rings” musical, Chris in “Miss Saigon” and Javert in “Les Misérables” in London and Marius in Paris, as well as Judas in the Emmy-winning video of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Braille Legacy has an original French Book and Lyrics by Sébastien Lancrenon, Music by Jean-Baptiste Saudray, with an English translation by Ranjit Bolt. Music Supervision and Orchestrations are by Simon Lee.

The Braille Legacy will run at Charing Cross Theatre from 10th April to 24th June. For further details you can visit the website www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk