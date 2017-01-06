Haunting and relevant, the acclaimed Arrows and Traps theatre bring Crime and Punishment to the Jack Studio

Arrows & Traps Theatre returns to the Jack Studio with an award-winning adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s literary masterpiece Crime & Punishment.

A tense psychological thriller on the nature of evil, the story is set in the mind of a murderer, as he relives and explores the thoughts, ideas and feelings that drove him to his horrific crime.

Direct, haunting and relevant, the play becomes a psychological landscape, which creates a thrilling journey into the mind of a killer and his search for redemption. The play promises to be an intimate and spiritual journey, which seeks to unveil hidden dimensions of the human condition.

Four-time Off West End Award Nominated Arrows and Traps present Crime and Punishment at the Jack, following their critically-acclaimed and sell-out productions of Anna Karenina and The Gospel According To Philip.

Crime and Punishment will run at the Jack Studio from 7th – 25th February 2017