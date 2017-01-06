Wilton’s Music Hall hosts 10th Anniversary Improvathon

Fans of improvisation will be treated to a feast of fun this month, when the cream of the improv crop will descend on Wilton’s Music Hall for a four-night festival. 2016 Olivier Award winners, The Showstoppers, in association with Extempore Theatre & Something for the Weekend will present The 2017 London Jam, culminating in the 10th anniversary London 50-Hour Improvathon.

The 2017 London Jam (Monday 16 – Thursday 19 January) boasts a stellar line-up of home-grown spontaneous talent from Mischief Theatre – the Olivier-Award winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong; Chortle Award-winning Austentatious: An Improvised Jane Austen Novel, The Glenda J Collective and members of The Showstoppers themselves, plus Canadian legends The Sufferettes, Oslo’s Almost Ibsen and the UK premiere of The Dungeons & Dragons Show. Also featuring the all-new Ken Campbell Caper Competition – a day-long ‘improv-battle’ starring improvisers from around the globe, originally conceived by legendary theatre maverick Ken Campbell.

Then it’s a display of comedy athleticism, with Lord of Thrones (Friday 20 – Sunday 22 January) – The 10th Annual 50 hour London Improvathon takes over Wilton’s Music Hall for a weekend of Tolkein meets George R.R Martin from some of the world’s funniest performers. One throne to rule them all. Fifty hours to and it! For those wanting to enjoy a few hours of fun, audiences can buy tickets to each self-contained 2-hour ‘episode’ or for those seeking adventure, there’s the opportunity to get a festival pass, allowing you access for the full 50 hours.

Playing annually since 2008, this theatrical marathon gathers some of the funniest performers from all over the world every year to appear as guests (dropping in for a few hours) or as main characters going the whole 50-hour mind-bending sleep- defying distance.

After 30 hours without sleep, performers become too tired to censor themselves. Hilarious, unpredictable, and unlike anything else, this is theatre at its most exciting.

You can pop in for one episode, a few, or join the party and stay for the whole thing! There will also be a special ‘Family Episode’ (Sunday 11am-1pm) where the action is suitable for children. There will be live music throughout the Improvathon and an all night bar!

The week of improv begins on the 16th January and is being held at Wilton’s Music Hall.