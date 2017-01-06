A Swarm is set to fly into Waterloo for Vaults festival

After a set of sold out shows at the Brunel Museum in Rotherhithe, The Quorum bring The Swarm to Vault Festival for a stinging run of performances.

When the queen bee is deposed by her daughter and forced to leave the hive, she takes half the honeybee colony with her and so they embark on a perilous journey of migration through a busy city. The Swarm follows the bees in the search for a new home as they encounter a deadly extractor fan; a thunderstorm and a fierce debate over two potential sites on which to build a hive. With just one last meal of honey for energy, how will they reach a collective decision on where to relocate?

This euphoric and mesmerising performance promises to bring audiences closer to nature, stretching the boundaries of choral music, sound and movement. The operatic queen bee and the nine-piece choir deliver unique complex polyrhythms accompanied by an immersive urban soundscape.

Composer Heloise Tunstall-Behrens is a beekeeper in London which is how her interest in the sounds of the hive was originally sparked. Bees provide a fertile subject for musical composition; not only are sound and vibration central to their communication and cooperation within the hive, but inspiration can be found from the forms and patterns generated by their social organisation.

The Swarm will run at The Vaults beneath Waterloo Station from 8th – Sunday 12th February 2017. Tickets are available priced £15.