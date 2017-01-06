Forensic teams probe crime scene after teen park stabbing

Forensic teams have begun an investigation at a park in Hammersmith after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed.

The teenager is fighting for his life in hospital this morning after being found near a bus stop in Goldhawk Road – yards from Ravenscourt Park.

Police believe the boy was stabbed inside the park, which is locked at night, before jumping the gate and staggering to the bus stop.

He was rushed to a central London hospital at around 8pm last night (January 5) and police say his injuries are being treated as “potentially life-threatening”.

The park has been closed this morning while forensic experts and police dogs search for evidence.

It is understood they are focusing their investigation around a playground known to be a meeting place for teenagers.

Blood stains remain visible on the pavement outside the park where the boy was treated by ambulance crews.

The attack has been described as an “awful incident” that is uncharacteristic of the area and local councillors have urged witnesses to come forward.

Lindy Holston, who lives near to where the boy was found, said: “It’s just shocking to have something like that on your doorstep.

“The park is closed at night and no one is allowed in but there are always kids in there behind our house.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, added: “I was shocked when I first heard what happened, I thought there had been a road accident. This is quite a respectful area.

“Kids go into the park at night. It’s locked but that doesn’t make any difference to them, they just jump over the fence.”

Detectives from the Hammersmith and Fulham CID are continuing to investigate and have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Local ward councillor Harry Phibbs echoed the appeal and urged anyone with information to help police with their enquiries.

“This is an awful incident and I would urge anybody who saw anything, or has any information about it to contact the police,” he said.

“I hope this will not mean residents are frightened of visiting Ravenscourt Park, which is a beautiful place that provides peaceful enjoyment to a huge number of people of all ages.”

Scotland Yard is urging anyone who can help with the investigation to call police on 101 or contact the Met via Twitter @MetCC.