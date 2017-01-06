Ray Blk bags a ticket to stardom with BBC Sound of 2017 award

Ray BLK – who has not even been signed to a record label – has been named as the winner of BBC Music Sound of 2017.

The singer and rapper from Catford was an outsider to win.

She was up against Brits Critics Choice winner Rag’n’Bone Man, as well as four other South Londoners – Dave, AJ Tracey, Raye and Nadia Rose.

The 22-year-old follows in the footsteps of Adele, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith to become the artist the music industry believes will be ordained for greatness this year.

The singer said she was “honoured” to have topped the list at this stage of her career.

“I’m particularly proud to be a part of this year’s list as it’s full of so much talent, some of whom are independent artists like myself which I really hope inspires the next generation of artists,” she added.

“Winning the BBC sound of 2017 has to be the most surprising thing that’s happened to me thus far.”

This year’s longlist highlighted the energy bursting out of UK’s rap, soul and grime scene – especially in South London.

Ray, who has collaborated with grime star Stormzy on her tribute to her hometown, My Hood, draws from the likes of Missy Elliott and Timbaland’s textured rap, R&B and pop.

Jamal Edwards, founder of SB.TV and an early supporter of Ray, said: “It’s amazing and well deserved that Ray BLK has won this year’s BBC Music Sound of 2017.

“I was blown away when I first watched her perform last year at one of my nights. The reaction was brilliant with everyone raving about her songs, style, voice and that she is the whole package.

“It is a strong start to the year for her to be recognised with such an accolade and I know she’s going to have an amazing year ahead so I can’t wait to see what’s next. She’s something special.”

The BBC Sound of poll started in 2003, with electronic fusion artist Jack Garrett winning 2016’s poll.

Ray sang in My Hood: “There’s no place like home, no place like home. Buy me any ticket, I don’t wanna go to a town where there’s no one like me round.”

She has since been nominated for best newcomer at this year’s MOBO Awards. Aged 13, she formed a group with producer MNEK. Last year’s single 50/50 was picked up by Radio 1’s Huw Stephens, opening the door to a wider audience.

Her stage surname BLK stands for Building Living Knowing, which she describes as her three main values. “It’s important to have my music stand for something,” she said. Ray recently self-released her debut mini album Durt, featuring collaborations with Stormzy, Wretch 32 and SG Lewis.

Singer-songwriter RAYE, 18, caught the attention of Years and Years singer Olly Alexander who urged Polydor to sign her aged just 16. Rap legend Naz asked her to do guest vocals on his single War, Desiigner asked her to feature on Timmy Turner and Stormzy has also used her distinctive voice.

Born in Brixton, AJ Tracey won best newcomer at the GRM Daily awards in September. “With my first cheque from music, I didn’t even spend any of it,” he says. “I gave it all to my mum.”

Dave, from Streatham, is still at college, where he studies philosophy and ethics, music and law. He is currently working on a debut album with producer Fraser T Smith, whose credits include Adele’s 21 and Kano’s Made In The Manor. His three gigs in Manchester, Birmingham’s O2 and Islington’s O2 Academy sold out in three minutes on December 16.

Nadio Rose has already won a MOBO for best video, with Skwod – two years after quitting her job doing 12-hour shifts in a betting shop. She has been signed by Sony.