Teenager stabbed six times in chicken takeaway as clients watch in horror

A teenager has had life-saving surgery on his stomach and will need another operation on his arm after being stabbed six times in a brutal attack in a chicken outlet on Monday.

The victim was slashed four times on his legs, once in the stomach and once on his arm in the busy Dallas Chicken, Brixton Road, Brixton, shortly after 5.30pm.

Three suspects walked into the shop armed with knives and a belt each. As one of the suspects hit a teenager in the face with a belt, the victim was stabbed several times by one of the suspects. When he fell to the floor, one of the suspects stabbed him again before kicking him in the head.

Witnesses said there were a further three suspects on bicycles outside the shop at the time of the assault. All of the suspects left together as a group and made their way northbound along Brixton Road.

The victim was taken to a south London hospital. Following an operation to his abdomen he was later discharged. He will require further surgery to his arm.

Four of the suspects have been described by witnesses who were in the takeaway at the time of the brutal attack.

Suspect 1 is described as a black man, aged in his early 20s, of medium build. He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket, blue jeans, a white belt, a black face covering and black shoes with white laces.

Suspect 2 is described as a black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, a black face covering and black shoes. He was seen carrying two knives.

Suspect 3 is described as a slim black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, black gloves, a black face covering and black shoes. He was seen to carry a knife.

Suspect 4 is described as a slim black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, black gloves, a black face covering and black shoes.

Detective Constable Remy Smith, from Lambeth CID, said: “This is a shocking and brutal assault that has left the victim very distressed from his ordeal. We are keen to identify the men in the CCTV footage so we can speak to them about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police via 101 or on Twitter via @Metcc or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife. Enquiries continue.