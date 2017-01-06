Town hall leader urges rethink on ousting Millwall

A leading council chief has appealed to Lewisham’s ruling cabinet to keep Millwall at The Den.

Cllr Alan Hall, chairman of the borough’s scrutiny committe, has been critical of the threat to the council’s reputation if it goes ahead with a plan to forcibly buy land around the stadium.

Millwall have admitted they could be forced to leave The Den for Kent if it is forced off the three pockets of land – the Millwall Community Scheme base in Bolina Road, the club car park and its memorial garden.

Lewisham council is planning to issue a compulsory purchase order around the ground in order to sell them to offshore developer Renewal.

Cllr Hall said: “Over the past five years Renewal’s original outline planning application has fallen apart in slow motion in front of our very eyes.

“Renewal was going to pay for the new station at Surrey Canal Road – the taxpayer is now funding that; there was a multi-faith centre planned for Lewisham’s diverse communities – that is now a cathedral-sized church for Christian evangelists from Australia. And the ever-shrinking proposed ‘sporting village’ will drive away one of football’s most famous clubs and it’s highly successful community scheme providing opportunities for Lewisham’s young people.

“That is bad enough – but is also on top of the many questions surrounding governance, due diligence and ownership of Renewal that remain unanswered to this day.”

The project would put Millwall’s youth academy under threat and could make running the club from its Zampa Road base almost impossible for the League One side, say the Lions’ board.

Lions’ chief executive Steve Kavanagh told the Guardian: “The chairman has always been determined that this would never happen. But under such circumstances any and every option would have to be considered to secure the football club and the Millwall Community Trust’s future as viable concerns.”

The North Kent coast has been mentioned among potential options should Millwall leave London, which could see a new base up to 100 miles from their current location in Bermondsey. Speculation about moving the club to Dartford was also rife in 2009 when it emerged the majority of the fans who bought tickets for the League One play-offs that year were from DA postcodes.

The council’s plans have drawn mass protest from fans, with more than 26,000 – including many from rival and other football clubs and as far away as Australia – signing a Defend The Den petition.

AMS Millwall supporters club have also published an open letter to Lewisham council’s chief executive Barry Quirk.

They wrote: “Failure to listen to genuine concerns could, we fear, lead to Millwall Football Club’s loss of academy status as recognised by the EFL and ultimately the club being forced to relocate from the London borough of Lewisham.”