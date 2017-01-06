Cash reward offered for evidence in Salim Coulter murder case

A £10,000 reward is being offered for vital information about the murder of Salim Coulter as police continue to probe leads more than a month after the shock shooting.

The Crimestoppers charity has put up the cash incentive in a plea for crucial evidence in the investigation.

The 24-year-old from White City was shot in the head moments after leaving Jerky’s Caribbean restaurant in Fulham.

He was gunned down as he climbed into the front passenger seat of a friend’s car after they stopped for food.

Police have charged 29-year-old Omar Hutson, of no fixed address, with the murder and a trial is due to begin in June.

But police are continuing to search for the murder weapon and have urged witnesses to come forward with essential information.

Crimestoppers says it will hand out the five-figure reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Roger Critchell, the charity’s director of operations, said: “Salim had just got into a friend’s car when a man in dark clothing appeared from the shadows, opened the car door and fired one fatal shot. The victim sustained a fatal injury and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

He added: “We are offering a substantial reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible and urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We don’t ask for any personal details, you won’t have to speak to the police and you won’t have to go to court. Just tell us what you know, not who you are.”

Salim lived with his mother in White City and was training to become a gas engineer.

He had been out with a friend on the evening of December 5 when he stopped at the restaurant in Walham Grove.

The shooting happened yards from the junction with North End Road – one of the borough’s busiest shopping destinations.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: “Detectives continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8099.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org