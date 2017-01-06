Thousands more homes planned for Earl’s Court development

Developers behind the massive Earl’s Court regeneration project have confirmed their intention to add thousands more homes to plans for the site.

Capital & Counties revealed that it hopes to build up to 10,000 properties across the 77-acre development – an extra 25 per cent on top of its original proposals.

The firm said it had reached a “major milestone” in the ambitious scheme after the two-year demolition job was completed in December.

And company bosses hailed Earl’s Court as London’s most important regeneration site as owners of the first new properties at Lillie Square prepare to move in.

But critics claimed that adding even more homes to the “monstrous” development would be undeliverable.

Details presented to City Hall as part of the Mayor’s London Plan consultation reveal proposals for the site to accommodate 2,500 extra homes, including more affordable housing.

Gary Yardley, Capco’s chief investment officer, hailed the start of a “new chapter” for Earl’s Court in 2017 and suggested the entire site could “grow and evolve”.

“Earl’s Court is the most important regeneration site in London and the last two years have seen significant investment and remarkable progress,” he said.

“The demolition of the exhibition centres is complete and our first residents of Lillie Square can now call Earl’s Court home.

“We would like to thank local people for their ongoing support during the works as we bring forward our plans to deliver new homes, jobs and a thriving part of London.”

He added: “The progress and momentum continues and we look forward to working with our partners Transport for London and other stakeholders to discuss how the masterplan can grow and evolve in line with London’s needs.”

The first residents are poised to move into their new homes at Lillie Square – a development of around 800 homes that marks the first part of the plan for Earl’s Court.

A special heavy lifting crane – the largest ever used in London at 110 metres high – is now being used to remove the portal beams above the Tube lines that run under the old exhibition centre site.

It follows a painstaking project to demolish the famous building, which began back in 2014.

Residents living on the nearby West Kensington and Gibbs Green estates in Hammersmith and Fulham have put forward their own ‘People’s Plan’ for the site’s regeneration amid fears they will be forced out of London when their homes are bulldozed.

A spokesman for the residents’ group fighting the plans said: “A 10,000-home scheme would mean a development that increases the total number of homes currently in the opportunity area by 13 times rather than 10 times, ramping up both the density of the scheme and the heights of the buildings, well beyond the monstrous development that is already consented.”

The additional homes would have to be approved by planning chiefs before permission is granted.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has previously promised to review the Earl’s Court plan and has raised concerns about the proportion of affordable housing.