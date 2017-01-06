Teen fighting for life after shock stabbing in Hammersmith park

A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life this morning after a shock stabbing in a west London park.

The teenager was found lying near a bus stop after he was knifed in Ravenscourt Park last night.

He was rushed to a central London hospital at around 8pm on Thursday (January 5) and police say his injuries are being treated as “potentially life-threatening”.

Officers found the boy beside a bus stop in Goldhawk Road, near the junction with Ashchurch Grove.

Investigators believe he had fled the scene of the stabbing in nearby Ravenscourt Park.

The stabbing was the second to take place in Hammersmith and Fulham in a matter of hours yesterday after a man in his 40s was attacked with a blade in Harwood Road at around 1pm.

Detectives from the Hammersmith and Fulham CID are continuing to investigate both incidents and have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

Scotland Yard is urging anyone who can help with the investigation to call police on 101 or contact the Met via Twitter @MetCC.