International Hip Hop and Breakin competitor to run Greenwich classes

AN INTERNATIONAL Hip Hop and Breakin’ competitor is to lead a new evening course at a dance school.

Classes led by Emma Houston (aka Bgirl Shortbread) for budding Hip Hop and Breakin dancers are to launch at Greenwich Dance(GD) on Thursday January 12. The experienced breaker who has notched up successes at national and international contests reached the IBE Bgirl 2v2 finals in 2014 and won the 2015 ‘Blind Date battle’ clash. The five-week course is for over 18s of all levels

Another addition this year to GD’s diverse evening classes is to be a new beginners Ballet class taught by expert tutor Renaud Wiser a former dancer with Ballet National de Marseille, Gothenburg Ballet, Rambert and Bonachela Dance Company.

Other dance styles available at the dance school’s listed 1930s venue include Ballroom, Ballet, Lindy Hop, Pilates, Salsa, Tango, Yoga and Zumba. There is also children’s hip hop and contemporary dance classes for 0 to 18 year olds held on Saturday mornings.

New class tutor Emma Houston said: “Greenwich Dance’s new Hip Hop and Breakin’ course will be a high energy, fun and dynamic class with the music being the motivation for all that we create and discover. Be prepared to sweat, strengthen your body and learn the basics of what it takes to be a Breaker.”

Amanda Davey, the executive director and chief executive of GD, said: “We’re always looking to offer a diverse and exciting range of courses here at Greenwich Dance – just one part of the work we do across the Royal Borough of Greenwich to bring dance to everyone.

“With such a thriving hip hop and street dance community across South East London, we can’t wait to introduce dancers of all levels to this high-energy dance style, here at our home in Greenwich.”

Prices start from just £35 for 5 weeks and there is no membership fees.

Visit greenwichdance.org.uk or call the team on 020 8293 9741.