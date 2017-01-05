Everton new boy Ademola Lookman backed to make quick step up from League One football with Charlton

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is expecting Ademola Lookman to make rapid progress into his first-team squad – after the Premier League side snapped up the Charlton winger this afternoon.

The Peckham-raised attacker is one of the major early deals in the January window.

Koeman said: “He’s a very good young player – that makes it faster for young players to come in.

“He can play from the left side, wide right and like a second striker. He’s fast, his movements are very dangerous. He’s a player who scores goals. He’s only 19 – it’s difficult for young players to come to the first-team level in the Premier League. But he is that type of young player who can make the step as soon as possible.

“He wants to improve. He wants to train and play – see clips of his performances. It’s all good signals for a young player. He knows he’s just starting. The rest needs to come. We will support and help him to improve.”