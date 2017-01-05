January the perfect month to start stargazing says Greenwich astronomer

Night Sky column for The Mercury by Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer Affelia Wibisono

“January is the perfect month to start stargazing for budding astronomers. Sirius, the brightest star in the earth’s night sky makes its appearance in the east from around 8pm each evening this month. To check that you have found Sirius, draw a line through the famous trio of stars in Orion’s belt down towards the horizon until you reach a dazzling bright star that seems to twinkle more than the others. Stars twinkle, or scintillate, because their light is distorted by the Earth’s atmosphere. This gives the appearance that stars can change their brightness, position and even colour. Steve Brown’s prize winning entry to the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2016 competition below illustrates Sirius doing this. Sirius is located 8.6 light years, or just over 81 trillion km, away from the Earth. This sounds like an enormous distance, but in terms of our stellar neighbourhood, Sirius is only a few blocks away.

Also watch out for Venus, Mars and the waxing crescent Moon which are in apparent alignment in the South West at dusk over the first three days of 2017. As these three bodies wander across the sky at different speeds, they will appear to arrange themselves into a small triangle by the end of the month. Venus will appear as an extremely bright point of steady white light, whereas Mars will have a salmon-pink colour. Both planets are visible with the naked eye but for those who want to try out their new telescope, Mars will be an ideal target to practise on.

Another great treat is meteor showers. The first meteor shower of the New Year known as the Quadrantids occurs from 1st to the 6th January every year. Meteors can appear in any part of the sky so keep your eyes peeled. To view check the weather forecast in advance to avoid disappointment and find an area with a clear view of the horizon away from city lights to improve your chances of spotting as many as possible.

Events at the Royal Observatory Greenwich:

*Winning and short listed images from the Insight Astronomy of the Year 2016 contest including Steve Brown’s can be seen at the exhibition at the Royal Observatory Greenwich which runs until Sunday June 25 and is free to enter.

* Buying a Telescope workshop aimed at budding amateur astronomers is to be held on Tuesday 10 January 10 from 7pm until 9pm. Tickets cost £12 per person or £10.80 for Members

* Think Space Lectures: Look, but Don’t Touch! Exploring Mercury from Orbit with Dr. Shoshana Weider on Tuesday January 17 from 5.15pm until 6.15pm.

In 2011, NASA’s Messenger became the first spacecraft to go into orbit around Mercury. Equipped with a suite of cameras, spectrometers, and detectors, Messenger completed a highly successful four-year orbital mission, from which our understanding of the smallest and innermost planet has been completely transformed. The lecture will illuminate some of Messenger’s most exciting – and surprising – results, including the discovery of water ice at Mercury’s poles. Entry is £6 per person or £5 for members.

For more information on events visit http://www.rmg.co.uk