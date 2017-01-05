Millwall boss Neil Harris: Eddie Howe has spent Bournemouth money so wisely

Neil Harris has hailed Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe ahead of the Premier League side taking on Millwall at The Den on Saturday in the FA Cup.

The Cherries will be favourites to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Howe has been mooted as a future boss of Arsenal and took his Bournemouth side there in midweek – seeing a 3-0 lead pulled back to 3-3 by full-time.

Lions boss Harris said: “He has a lot of experience. He has managed a lot of games in an eight-year period and had good backing financially at Bournemouth from the owners – but you’ve still got to spend the money wisely.

“He has taken a team from the brink of going out of league to a top-10 Premier League side. That is a top, top achievement.”

When asked if Howe could go on and manage England in the future, Harris replied: “Eddie will naturally move on to a bigger club. That’s no disrespect to Bournemouth. He’s got a huge future.”

One player who has flourished on the South Coast this season is Jack Wilshere. The on-loan Arsenal midfielder has shed his injury problems to shine for Bournemouth.

“He is international-class and we’ve been robbed of his talent because of injury,” said Harris. “It’s great to see him back playing football again.

“If he plays then we’ll have to make sure we try and nullify the threat.”