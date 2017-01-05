Southwark cops launch anti-burglary drive

Southwark cops have launched a drive to cuts the threat of burglary and related crime as people return to work and school.

Southwark Police said this was a local initiative within the wider Met Police Bumblebee anti-burglary campaign.

The police said it aims to reduce residential burglary offences in the home and local businesses by proactively targeting offenders but also raising the awareness of the public about the simple steps that they can take to protect their property and support the police by providing information about burglars, those handling stolen goods and local crime generally.

The police said officers will use a mixture of tactics to target offenders to help prevent burglaries and reduce the opportunity to handle stolen goods.

Working with local partners, we will be providing crime prevention advice to local residents and businesses to raise their awareness and reduce the opportunities available to criminals. As well as advice local officers are continuing to deliver the MetTrace scheme by distributuing SmartWater, a permanent liquid that leaves a unique trace on every item so it can be returned to its owner.

Southwark Borough Commander Simon Messinger, said: “Crime prevention advice is simple but effective. We want residents and businesses to help us to reduce the opportunities of criminals. So how can the public do this? Firstly, close and Lock all doors and windows, leave a light on after dark or use a timer switch. Keep valuables like lap tops and tablets out of sight and never leave them near a door, letterbox or window. Shutting isn’t locking and won’t keep the burglar out. Remember to double lock your doors even if you are only going out for a few minutes. Make sure communal doors in flats are closed and secured, not left on the latch.

Make sure your side gates and outbuildings are locked; don’t leave tools that could be used by burglars lying around outside.”

For more information on crime prevention go online and look at the Met Police Be Safe campaign on the MPS Youtube Channel “Be a hero” which shares simple crime prevention messages in a humorous way.