Could Coventry make move for released Charlton defender?

Kevin Foley has been released by Charlton Athletic – but could find a quick home at Coventry City.

It was Russell Slade, now in charge of the Sky Blues, who snapped up the experienced defender at the start of the season.

But Foley has known for a while that his short-term deal with the Addicks was not going to be renewed.

And Charlton confirmed this afternoon that he had left.

“Kevin has been a model professional since I came to the club. He has given his all in training every day and is a great role model for any young player that wants a long career in the game.”