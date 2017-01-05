Thursday, January 5, 2017
Could Coventry make move for released Charlton defender?

Could Coventry make move for released Charlton defender?

By Richard Cawley -
0
123
Charlton Athletic v Sheffield United, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 26 November 2016. Image by Keith Gillard

Kevin Foley has been released by Charlton Athletic – but could find a quick home at Coventry City.

It was Russell Slade, now in charge of the Sky Blues, who snapped up the experienced defender at the start of the season.

But Foley has known for a while that his short-term deal with the Addicks was not going to be renewed.

And Charlton confirmed this afternoon that he had left.

“Kevin has been a model professional since I came to the club. He has given his all in training every day and is a great role model for any young player that wants a long career in the game.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Could Coventry make move for released Charlton defender?