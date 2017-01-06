Crafting Westminster Abbey a piece of cake for charity baker

A miniature Westminster Abbey – made entirely from gingerbread and icing – has been masterfully constructed by an amateur baker to raise cash for charity.

At just 30cm tall, the gingerbread abbey is only the size of a small cat.

Violinist Litsa Tunnah, from Dorking, Surrey, spent two nights building the historical landmark – and the result would not look out of place alongside any Great British Bake Off showstopper.

Litsa started baking in December 2013 as part of a bet when she bought a gingerbread house kit.

She decided to see what she could make from the ingredients inside the box without following the standard templates.

Since then she has made gingerbread sculptures of Somerset House and its ice rink as well as the HMS Belfast.

She said: “There wasn’t any real reason why I chose Westminster Abbey, I just asked friends for advice.

“I did want to do something that was a challenge and you can’t really get much more challenging than this.

“It is a beautiful building, it is really intricate.”

Litsa, who tours the world as violinist, says the real challenge in gingerbread construction is not making or decorating individual sections, but trying to make sure they stand up and hold together.

She said: “I tend to do it overnight as I am working during the day. I call it a ‘baking it all night’.

“You have to do it in different stages as well, so one night you might do the baking and then the icing [the next night] so I would say it takes two nights in total.”

The real Westminster Abbey is more than 1,000 years old and has hosted more than a dozen royal weddings, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Keen to spread the sweetness of her bake, Litsa decided to sell the Abbey on eBay and donate the funds to East Surrey Domestic Abuse Service (ESDAS) and Parkinson’s UK.

Litsa added: “I picked Parkinson’s UK because a close friend of mine’s mother was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“I also picked ESDAS because it is a charity that helped me a few years ago and it is important to help these charities at this time of year.”

After putting the Westminster Abbey replica online, it sold last week for £50.

The buyer, from the United States, has donated the money and the house to the charities.