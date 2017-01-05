Police launch fresh appeal 40 years on from ‘ripper’ murder

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information about the brutal murder of a woman in west London – more than 40 years on from her death.

Detectives are refusing to give up on the so-called ‘ripper’ case in which 22-year-old Amala Ruth De Vere Whelan was beaten, raped and strangled to death in her Maida Vale flat.

Forensic sweeps of the property were carried out after Amala’s body was discovered back in November 1972.

But officers have been unable to trace a single suspect and the case remains unsolved.

Met investigators still believe there may be witnesses, friends or family who can shed light on the case and are making a renewed plea for evidence.

Detective Inspector Susan Stansfield, from the Met’s special casework investigation team, said: “More than 44 years have now passed since Amala’s death but I am convinced that someone, somewhere, knows the circumstances of her brutal murder.

“It was a long time ago but I’m sure there are people in the local area who remember Amala’s murder.”

The notorious killing caused a media storm when Amala’s body was discovered at her flat in Randolph Avenue.

She had been strangled with a stocking and the word ‘ripper’ had been sprayed onto the front room wall with washing up liquid.

Officers still believe Amala knew her attacker or had allowed him into the flat because there was no evidence of a break-in.

Thorough examinations – including forensic tests and fingerprint analysis – were carried out at the time but failed to provide leads.

Police say they are particularly interested in tracing Amala’s friends or relatives. She had a sister aged 12 at the time of her death, who would now be in her mid-50s.

DI Stansfield added: “[Amala] was a very popular and attractive female who had a wide social network of friends. She was an active member of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament Party and had numerous friends in the art world.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please come forward.

“Maybe you didn’t contact police at the time as you were too scared but with the passage of time now feel able to tell us what you know in confidence.”

Anyone with information about the case can contact police on 020 7230 4294 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.