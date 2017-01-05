Former Olympic coach jailed for sexually abusing girl in 80s

A Greenwich former Olympic coach and supply teacher has been put behind bars for sexually abusing a young girl in the 80s

Cyril Carter was sentenced to six years and eight months’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court today (4). The 68-year-old was found guilty at the same court on November 29 last year 2016 of four counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16 years.

Carter, currently of no fixed abode, was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order preventing him from training or coaching children. The court heard he had indecently assaulted his victim, who was aged between 14 and 15 in 1985 at his home, his car and at the swimming pool.

Police launched an investigation after the victim reported the abuse to police in 2013 and Carter was arrested in 2015.

Detectives believe the former supply teacher and coach to sport stars including swimmer Sharron Davies and judo Olympian Neil Adams may have had other victims from South London where he worked at a number of places.

DC Corinne Turner, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Carter was a sexual predator who completely abused his position of trust as a sports coach to lure his victim into his confidence, taking her to private locations and subjecting her to serious abuse.

“I must commend the victim for her courage and conviction in bringing this case to trial. We will always make every effort to bring those responsible for such abuse to justice.

“Carter taught and coached at various locations in south London and it cannot be ruled out that he has committed other offences. I would ask anyone who believes they have been the victim of Cyril Carter to contact police. The passage of time, whilst it presents its own challenges, will not deter us.”

A NSPCC spokesperson said: “Carter’s despicable actions will have had a truly devastating impact on his victims.It takes tremendous courage to speak up but victims must never feel too ashamed to report what has happened to them or scared that they won’t be believed.

“This is why the NSPCC is going into primary schools to talk to children about abuse in all its forms, how to stay safe and who to go to for help. So far our Schools Service has spoken to at least 7,500 children in Greenwich. Abuse can ruin childhoods but with the right help and support victims can rebuild their lives.”

Anyone with concerns can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000. Children can call Childline on 0800 1111.