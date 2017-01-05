Thursday, January 5, 2017
Charlton boss delighted to land Brighton midfielder Forster-Caskey

Charlton boss delighted to land Brighton midfielder Forster-Caskey

By Richard Cawley -
0
493
PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has made his second signing of the January window – snapping up Brighton’s Jake Forster Caskey on a deal until the summer of 2019.

Forster-Caskey becomes the first permanent addition made by the new Addicks manager.

Robinson told the club’s website: “I am really pleased to sign Jake, he is a real talent who has shown his quality in the Championship and to be able to attract him to League One is a strong statement of intent and shows what a big club Charlton Athletic is.

“When I joined Charlton, I earmarked him as the type of player we’d need but I thought it would be difficult with him being on loan at Rotherham, so to sign him on a permanent deal is fantastic for us.

“I had Jake at Milton Keynes last season and he did so well for me that we loaned him again in January. He’s a talented midfielder with a real quality who will add a lot to our team, I’m looking forward to seeing him at the Sparrows Lane training ground and working with him again.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton boss delighted to land Brighton midfielder Forster-Caskey