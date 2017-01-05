Charlton boss delighted to land Brighton midfielder Forster-Caskey

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has made his second signing of the January window – snapping up Brighton’s Jake Forster Caskey on a deal until the summer of 2019.

Forster-Caskey becomes the first permanent addition made by the new Addicks manager.

Robinson told the club’s website: “I am really pleased to sign Jake, he is a real talent who has shown his quality in the Championship and to be able to attract him to League One is a strong statement of intent and shows what a big club Charlton Athletic is.

“When I joined Charlton, I earmarked him as the type of player we’d need but I thought it would be difficult with him being on loan at Rotherham, so to sign him on a permanent deal is fantastic for us.

“I had Jake at Milton Keynes last season and he did so well for me that we loaned him again in January. He’s a talented midfielder with a real quality who will add a lot to our team, I’m looking forward to seeing him at the Sparrows Lane training ground and working with him again.”