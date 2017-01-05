Food bank is ousted from its base after reassurances on alternative building

A food bank which helps more than 100 vulnerable people a week is being evicted from its base today.

Divine Rescue has helped street sleepers, addicts, disabled people and poorly-off or isolated families by offering food at Thurlow Lodge, in Thurlow Road, for more than five years.

It was told by the tenants’ association in November that it would be evicted, though Southwark council have tried to find another community facility or rooms for it to use.

But they were warned by the lodge’s management committee last month that the door would be padlocked at the end of December. That was extended until today at 1pm, when supporters of the food bank staged a protest.

Fay Roberts of the Southwark Defend Council Housing Campaign said: “Without this base, helpers will be left traipsing around the streets of places like the Aylesbury Estate to find their vulnerable clients.

“It is wrong to close it down. It was actually Southwark police who suggested Divine Rescue should find a permanent base for its work five years ago, to keep people off the streets.

“Southwark’s leadership have been saying since October they would help us. But nothing has happened.”

Southwark cabinet member for finance and performance, Cllr Fiona Colley, said in November: “Due to significant maintenance issues, and with dwindling numbers of local residents using the centre, the resident management committee decided to close the centre at the end of the year.

“The council has supported the committee with this decision and will be working to signpost community groups and residents to the numerous other community spaces in the area. We are investigating options for the hall between then and the demolition of the block, one of which could include keeping the space open.

“In the short-term there are a number of local community facilities available that are available for groups to hire. In the long-term there will be several different types of community spaces brought forward as part of the regeneration programme, such as in the new library across the road, and the new community facility on the first development site.”