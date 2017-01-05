Charlton lose star attacker Ademola Lookman to Everton – deal confirmed until 2021

Ademola Lookman has completed him move from Charlton Athletic to Everton – signing a deal with the Premier League side until the summer of 2021.

The 19-year-old, an England under-20 international, had not featured in the last two League One fixtures for the South London club as the transfer edged closer to completion.

Charlton were keen on an instant loan-back but this is a straight switch to Goodison Park.

Addicks boss Karl Robinson told the club’s official website: “Ademola is an incredible talent and has been a joy to work with during my short stint at the club. After a rapid rise through our academy system, he has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for some time.

“The club rejected a substantial bid for him in the summer and to Ademola’s great credit, he really knuckled down and underlined his potential.

“My job now is to make sure we continue to get stronger on the pitch. We have a good squad already in place, key players to come back from injury and some new players to come in before the window closes. Our goal this season remains a top six spot and our focus is to add further quality signings in January to put us in a position to achieve that.”

Lookman – the subject of a late offer by Crystal Palace in the summer window which was knocked back by Charlton – added: “I am very grateful to everyone at Charlton for the opportunity I have been given. I’ve loved every minute of being here but when the chance to join Everton came in, it wasn’t one I could turn down.

“I’ll always remember my first game at The Valley and the support I received from the fans. I really hope the lads go on to achieve promotion this season. The players, the fans and everyone at the club deserves it.”

Charlton chief executive Katrien Meire added: “We have a fantastic academy here and it is testament to everyone at the club that Charlton continues to develop high-quality young players.

“Our intention was not to sell Ademola, we are very sad to see him go and our long-term ambition is that we get ourselves into a position where our talented young players, even when there is interest from Premier League clubs, want to stay with us.”