Palace chairman hoping a transfer deal will be done before West Ham game

Steve Parish is hoping that Crystal Palace have one signing through the door before next weekend’s Premier League trip to West Ham United.

The Eagles chairman – speaking to Holmesdale Radio – said: “I would be really disappointed if we didn’t have something in place for West Ham.

“That’s got to be the aim. Everybody needs a lift, we recognise that.

“We’re not going to be taken advantage of as well and put the long-term future of the club at stake. We’ll do the best deals we can with the time we have available.

“We’d like to bring in more than one player. It’s a question of doing what we can. You’ve got the cost control that you’ve got to work through as well, which gives us an issue. It isn’t as simple as just overpaying. If you do overpay it reduces what we can do with other things.”