Generous sales team pay for homeless man’s new wardrobe

Sales staff at a Hammersmith shoe shop have been praised for their generosity after helping an elderly homeless man kit himself out with a set of new clothes.

Members of the team at Foot Locker in King Street were singled out for their compassion and kindness after they paid to replace the man’s shoes – as well as buying him new socks, a T-shirt and a hooded jumper.

The sales assistants sprung into action when a kind-hearted passer-by brought the man into the shop on a rainy morning.

He asked for a pair of trainers to replace the man’s laceless and torn shoes – but the team offered to use their staff discount to fit him out with an entirely new wardrobe.

“He reminded me of my Dad and so I did not have to think twice about helping him out – it was just a normal day for us,” explained one of the staff members, who asked not to be named.

“We sat him down and measured his feet before finding the right trainers for him to wear.

“He went out looking much better and everyone was seen applauding him as he left.”

The staff member said the act of generosity was inspired by the shop’s manager, Marie Petit, who often goes out of her way to help the homeless.

She added: “Marie always tells us to help people in need and shares this with all her staff members. We see her act in such a positive way towards others.”

The kind-hearted sales team were heaped with praise for going above and beyond the call of duty and stepping in to help a vulnerable person in need.

Councillor Sue Fennimore, Hammersmith and Fulham council’s cabinet member for social inclusion, said she hoped the story would inspire others to look out for those facing a life of poverty in the borough.

“This is a fantastic story of compassion and kindness and highlights some of the brilliant people we have living and working in Hammersmith and Fulham,” she added.

“I hope this story of a simple act of kindness moves more residents to think about other people and what they might do to help – especially our more vulnerable residents.”