Drugs gang jailed for 40 years over ‘yam’ smuggling operation

A drugs gang have been jailed for almost 40 years after they were caught importing cocaine and cannabis into the country – hidden inside fake yams.

The four dealers were caught smuggling Class A and B drugs inside fake consignments of fruits and vegetables, including stuffing cannabis inside fake yams and other tuberous roots.

Four of the five men were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court this week, having all previously pleaded guilty to various counts of drugs importation and supply offences.

Detective Constable Catherine Pearson, from the Met’s Organised Crime Command, who investigated the case, said: “This police operation successfully dismantled a sophisticated crime network that was regularly importing drugs into the UK disguised as food.

“Jarnail Singh and Tazio Heath were central to this criminal network that had gone to great lengths to conceal cocaine as papaya pieces and hide cannabis inside fake yams, in a clear bid to evade detection by UK Border Force.

“The gang demonstrated their sophistication by using encrypted mobile devices in a bid to frustrate any police investigation but despite their efforts, we were still able to piece together enough evidence to leave them little choice other than to plead guilty at court.”

Barrington Bennett was caught in January 2015 after he picked up a number of boxes from a freight company in Southall, Essex.

When officers seized the boxes, they found bags of dried fruit and nuts labelled ‘Fancy Island Mix’.

But when the contents were forensically analysed, it was found they contained two kilograms of crack cocaine coloured orange to make it look like papaya.

Officers also arrested Jarnail Singh the following day after he was seen to be in convoy with Bennett and made a delivery of several other boxes at an address in north London.

Luis Restrepo was found with 33.8kg of herbal cannabis disguised as yams hidden in and amongst real yams in the boxes Singh delivered.

A further shipment of cannabis was seized by Border Force officers at Gatwick airport in March 2015.

Tazio Heath and Jarnail Singh were both arrested after taking possession of a further 25kg of cannabis disguised as yams, imported from Jamaica and delivered to the same Southall freight company the day before, in May that year.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Hawkins, of the Organised Crime Command, said: “I am extremely proud of the diligence and professionalism of my team that has resulted in the sentences handed down today.

“Working with our colleagues from Thames Valley Police and UK Border Force we have stopped the activities of this gang and prevented a large amount of drugs from being sold on the streets of London.”

All five men were subsequently charged with various drugs offences in May 2015 and pleaded guilty to the offences below and sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court:

Singh, 39, a company director of Ilford, north London, was sentenced to a total of 19 years’ imprisonment having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to importing Class A and B drugs.

Heath, 24, an electrician from Enfield, north London, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import Class A and B drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and was sentenced to a total of seven years’ imprisonment.

Restrepo, 40, was jailed for seven years for possession of cocaine with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, while 50-year-old Donovan Bailey, was jailed for two years for conspiracy, and 58-year-old Bennett was jailed for three years and nine months.