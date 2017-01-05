Invention hub in White City to ‘open doors’ for entrepreneurs

Tech bosses have unveiled plans for a new invention hub in White City in a bid to “open doors” for the next generation of entrepreneur designers.

Imperial College London is set to launch the complex – the first of its kind in the UK – later this year.

It will provide a platform for people of all ages and backgrounds to put their creative ideas to the test with advanced technology.

The development of the new ‘Invention Rooms’ is part of the university’s efforts to share the fruits of the borough’s tech boom with members of the local community.

It will be among the first buildings to open on Imperial’s impressive White City Campus, which spans more than 20 acres across the northern part of the borough.

Professor Maggie Dallman, associate provost at Imperial, said: “The Invention Rooms is about throwing open our doors to our neighbours and channelling their energy and ambition into creative projects.

“There is so much we can learn from this community, and their perspectives and experiences will help shape the world-leading research taking place at our new campus.”

The so-called “innovation space” will open inside a renovated office building in Wood Lane in mid-2017.

Detailed plans include workshops, design studios and an “interaction zone” for members of the public to offer their own insights on the university’s pioneering research.

Youngsters will also be given the chance to draw up working prototypes of their tech designs, developing anything from mini-robots to smartphone apps.

Michael Taylor, headteacher at the Phoenix Academy in White City, said the project would provide “eye-opening experiences” for students in a historically underprivileged part of London.

He added: “We’re looking forward to the new learning opportunities outside the classroom and we are very grateful to Imperial College for giving our students the chance to broaden their horizons and to achieve more with their future.”

The project forms part of Imperial’s wider ambition to work closely with business partners to convert research ideas into breakthrough products.

It follows the launch of Imperial’s new I-HUB development complex on the campus in October last year, which provides office and lab space for start-up businesses within touching distance of the university’s academics.

Much of the campus is still under construction, with a series of new centres poised to open over the next few years.

The northern section of the campus will focus on research in molecular sciences, biomedical engineering and public health, while the southern part will house academic research hubs and community outreach programmes.