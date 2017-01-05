Fabric nightclub teen death was ‘drug-related’, rules coroner

The family of a teenager who died after taking MDMA at Fabric nightclub say they want to educate young people about the dangers of using drugs.

Jack Crossley, 18, died after taking the Class A drug at the world famous venue in central London last August – only six weeks after another teenager died at the venue.

Yesterday an inquest heard Mr Crossley smuggled the substance into the club in his boxer shorts, before buying more inside. The coroner ruled the death was drug-related.

Outside Poplar Coroner’s Court this afternoon, Jack’s uncle Paul Allum said: “The last five months have been devastating for all of us to come to terms with Jack’s death.

“At only 18, Jack had his whole life ahead of him, planning his first holiday, getting an apprenticeship in electrics, watching his favourite team Chelsea play, having a beer with his friends at the weekend and spending time with all the family.

“Our only comfort at this sad time is that Jack is now at peace with his dad Terry.

“We hope that in the future we can use Jack’s tragic death as a way of educating young people on the dangers of using illegal substances in the hope that no other family needs to go through this traumatic ordeal.”

Asked how the family felt about the club’s scheduled re-opening this Friday (January 6), he said: “It’s not about any case of retribution or getting justice.

“Today was just about understanding what happened to Jack, how it happened and how we can avoid it happening to anyone else in the future.

“If Fabric shuts, it will be another club somewhere else in another venue.”

Asked if the family were happy about the new anti-drugs measures put in place by Fabric, he said: “From what we have heard, if they carry them through, then yes we will be.

“But they have made these protests once before I believe, so only time will tell.”

When asked if the family would be working with charities and the club to prevent further deaths, he said: “Yes, absolutely.

“We’ve been speaking with the manager from Fabric and we will be in contact with him in the future.”

In her conclusion, Senior Coroner Mary Hassell said: “He was a naïve drug user, in the sense he had gone out with his friends, and did a foolish thing.

“And we have all done these foolish things, just that on this occasion it ended in tragedy.

“I’m very conscious there are issues here with Fabric, but this is a problem that is much wider than that. It is much wider than one nightclub.”