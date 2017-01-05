Palace transfer target to cost £12million

Norwich City are demanding £12million for Robbie Brady – and it remains to be seen if that price-tag cools Crystal Palace’s interest.

New Eagles boss Sam Allardyce is keen on the Republic of Ireland international, who can play at both left-back and further advanced in midfield.

But Norwich have set a hefty price-tag for Brady. The Championship side will lose a sizeable chunk of any transfer as Hull City have a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

Strengthening the Palace backline is a key priority for Allardyce, especially on the left where Pape Souare is fighting to return from a serious car crash that left him with severe injuries.

The fact that Brady can also play as a winger is a further attraction. Bakary Sako is a left-sided option but Derby County and Birmingham City are both keen to conclude a deal for the former Wolves man.