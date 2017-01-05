Winger determined to fight for another chance at Millwall

Gregg Wylde opted for a loan move to Northampton Town ahead of dropping back into League Two because he wants to prove he can make an impact at Millwall.

The Scottish winger, 25, joined the Cobblers as soon as the transfer window opened.

Wylde has failed to hold down a place in Millwall’s side after joining in the summer when his deal at Plymouth Argyle ended.

Lions boss Neil Harris said: “It’s not quite happened for Gregg. He and myself have had a couple of really good chats in the last couple of months. He’s a real honest, good boy.

“It would have been easy to send him back to League Two – there were a host of clubs that wanted to take him. But for him to kickstart his career here he needs to go and play in League One. He needs a run of games and to get minutes.

“It may be easy to do that in League Two but the boy wants to play and prove himself at this level. He wants to prove a point to me with goals and assists and then come back and fight for his place in the summer.

“It’s a good move for him. Aiden O’Brien has scored 11 goals and has played a lot on the left. Shane Ferguson has been outstanding down that side too. We’ve got David Worrall and Fred Onyedinma on the right who have both played really well this season.

“Gregg doesn’t want to sit on the bench and just pick his money up. He wants to go and play football. It’s a brilliant attitude to have. We’ll keep a close eye on him and see how he progresses.”