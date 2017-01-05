This youngster will be top player for Millwall – boss Neil Harris on defender’s move

Neil Harris believes Sid Nelson will go on to be a top centre-half for Millwall – and his loan to Newport County will aid his development.

The South London Press revealed earlier in the week that the defender was going to join Newport County on loan.

And the League Two club completed a temporary deal for Nelson yesterday. He will stay with County until the end of the season.

“Sid going out on loan is, first and foremost, a good move for the lad,” said Harris. “He’s been so close to a run of game in the last 18 months and it has not quite happened for him.

“There is no doubting that Sid will be an excellent centre-half. He’ll grow into a real top Millwall centre-half. But for him to progress he needs a run of games, to go and play 15-20 games on the spin and iron out the little creases he has still got.

“He’ll come back stronger for it. I’m really pleased Sid is going out to play league football. It’s a tough challenge down there. Graham Westley knows he has got a real fighter coming in who will fight in the trenches and help him out.”