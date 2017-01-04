Blues lose to Spurs 2-0 as winning 13-match streak comes to a halt

Chelsea’s 13 match winning streak came crashing to a juddering halt at White Hart Lane tonight as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners.

Twice simple defensive lapses, allowed Christian Eriksen to clip over regulation crosses and both times Dele Alli was on hand to head the ball, unchecked past hapless Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea remain five points clear at the head of the league with Liverpool in second place.

The Blues visit Anfield at the end of January.

A desperately out of sort Blues will have to regroup and go again. They face Peterborough United on Sunday in the FA Cup where its certain John Terry will mark his return from injury.

All the early possession was with the visitors as Spurs looked content to sit back and break on the counter-attack.

Within five minutes the Blues had a great chance when a Nemanja Matic cross-field ball found Eden Hazard on the left. A first-time low, left-footed drive flashed across Hugo Lloris’s goal but wide.

Spurs first foray into the Chelsea area came on 10 minutes when Mousa Dembele fed the ball to Harry Kane, but Thibaut Courtois was too quick for the England man and snuffled the ball into his chest.

Inevitably the high tempo resulted in rash and late challenges and Pedro was first into Martin Atkinson’s book on 18 minutes for a needles foul on Danny Rose.

Chelsea lost their heads for two minutes whenCosta and Pedro decided to shout at each other over a missed chance. N’Golo Kante then lost the ball in midfield, allowing Christian Eriksen to race clear and unleash a vicious shot. It went inches wide of Courtois’s goal.

A Costa blaster on 35 minutes went into row z of type Paxton Road Endn stand.

gary Cahill entered the book two minutes later after hauling back Eriksen.

From the free-kick Courtois had to make an excellent far post save from the head of Eric Dier.

Seconds before then break, the home side took them lead when Dele Alli had a free header on goals from Eriksen’s short cross and then all looped over Courtois and into the back of the Chelsea net.

There were no changes by either side at half-time, but Nathaniel Chalobah was warming up for a good period of that half time.

The Blues could have equalised three time in their opening minutes as first Lloris did well to parry away a Costa shot while Victor Moses was unlucky not to slot home and Hazard headed Wilde from close range.

They thought they had a shout for a penalty when Moses crashed to the ground under a Dembele challenge, but Atkinson waved play on.

Despite the pressure by Chelsea it was Spurs who scored again on 55 minutes – a carbon copy of the first goal. A simple cross by Eriksen and Alli on hand to head the ball back across Courtois and into the far corner of the net.

Head coach Antonio Conte replaced ineffectual Marcos Alonso with Willian on 65 minutes.

He was followed onto the pitch by Cesc Fabregas for Kante on 79 minutes.

Conte’s last throw of the dice saw the introduction of striker Michy Batshuayi for Moses with five minutes on the clock.

But Spurs ran down the clock effectively.