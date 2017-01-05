Millwall keeper looking forward to Bournemouth test – but promotion is still ultimate goal

Millwall are looking forward to playing AFC Bournemouth this weekend, but the main aim is promotion back to the Championship, says Jordan Archer.

The Lions goalkeeper is enjoying another rich vein of form after bursting on to the scene last season and is now secure in his position as the Lions’ number one between the sticks.

There was little he could do to prevent both of AFC Wimbledon’s “sloppy” goals in Bank Holiday Monday’s 2-2 draw, but the stopper remained positive when asked about the club’s festive points haul, which ended at 10 from 12.

“The Christmas period is always a tough one – games come thick and fast,” he said.

“If you’d have offered us 10 points out of 12 at the beginning, we would’ve taken it. The boys have done well. We’ve been fortunate to have so many home fixtures and the crowd behind us, but even here, a small crowd were heard. The away fans helped us towards the end.

“Both seasons we’ve started slow, but we’re on similar points to what we were at this stage last season. We’ve got a few players back from injury, including [Shaun] Hutchinson, who’s experienced and great for the boys, so we’ll kick on.

“The boys were disappointed in the dressing room after the game with a point, given the form we’re in. We led twice and gave away two sloppy goals. But, to come here and get a draw and make it 10 points from 12 – we’re not too downhearted.

“We’re all looking forward to [Bournemouth] – it’s the FA Cup – but our main aim is to get back to the Championship.”

The Dons’ goals were scored by Tom Elliott and Lyle Taylor. The pair were a handful for the Lions back-line all game, but despite conceding twice, Archer thought the centre-halves handled the duo well.

“We knew in the build-up to the game that it would be a physical match; there’d be a lot of long ball – that’s what Wimbledon are known for. We prepared all week and we stood up to the test.

“I think Hutchinson and Webby [Byron Webster] dealt with [Elliott and Taylor]. They were maybe fortunate to get across Webby for the goal, but I thought the boys dealt with them well.”