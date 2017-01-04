Joel Ward on Palace exit of talisman Wilf Zaha – we can’t be a one-man team

Joel Ward is confident Crystal Palace can deliver good results without Wilfried Zaha.

The Eagles winger scored his fourth goal of the campaign in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Swansea City but is due to head off on international duty with Ivory Coast.

The Africa Cup of Nations starts on January 14 and does not conclude until the start of February.

Zaha will definitely miss Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers but also the Premier League fixtures at West Ham and home to Everton.

Ivory Coast are the betting favourites for the tournament in Gabon and if they do go all the way then Palace’s talisman will be absent for five games.

Zaha has played every minute of the campaign aside from sitting out the 3-2 win at Sunderland with a slight hamstring strain and the 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth in SE25, where he came on for Connor Wickham in the 66th minute.

He is top of their assists charts – with six – and boasts the highest shot accuracy.

Zaha is also top for completed dribbles in the Premier League with an average per game of 3.7. That puts him in front of Riyad Mahrez (3.5), Alexis Sanchez (3.4) and Eden Hazard (2.9).

When asked about coping without Zaha, Ward said: “We can’t be a one-man team.

“We’ve all got to chip in and pull our weight. We wish him all the best when he goes. As a group we have to look at each other and make sure we start putting in the hard yards and dig each other out.

“It was a wonder strike from Wilf. We’ve got to see out games and go back to being that resilient team that we were by reducing the amount of goals going in.

“The majority of players have been in positions like this before. We’ve got the characters in the team to put it right. This is a hard loss. It’s gutting, disappointing and unacceptable. The only way we’re going to put it right is by staying together and making sure we do the basics.”

Palace’s players were later than usual in performing their media duties for the written press.

But Ward, 27, knocked back a question over what boss Sam Allardyce had said post-match.

“I’m not going to disclose that,” he said. “What happens in the dressing room is between us and the management. I’m not going to comment on anything like that.”

A key complaint from Allardyce after the game was that Swansea had an extra 24 hours to recover for the crunch Selhurst Park clash.

Palace were a 4pm kick-off on New Year’s Day and then were pitched back into battle just over two days later.

“Listen, I’m not going to stand here and start making excuses,” said Ward. “Maybe there is that element – but for me personally I don’t want to make excuses.

“We’ve got to make sure we do what we can do. We need to pick up the points and the results that we need.”

Palace were loudly booed off at half-time. Ward has been with the Eagles since signing from Portsmouth in 2012 – going on to enjoy play-off promotion and consolidation in the top-flight.

The mood at Selhurst Park in midweek was mutinous.

“It is a results business – if we’re not turning in results than understandably you are going to see that happen,” he said. “We are blessed, in a sense, because we have good support from the fans. They back us regardless of where we are.

“We can understand their frustration, hopefully we can turn it around.”