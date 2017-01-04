Ernest Kalawa: Family speak of their terrible loss after 24-year-old stabbed to death

The family of murdered Ernest Kalawa have paid tribute to the hard-working son, four days after his tragic death.

The parents and friends of the student, also known as Alex, have asked to be left to grieve undisturbed following his death in Haymerle Road, yards from his Peckham home.

But a statement released through the Metropolitan Police from the family said: “Ernest’s tragic death is a massive loss to the family. Everyone is in shock and struggling to come to terms with the loss of our son, brother, cousin, and friend. At the moment the pain is still very fresh.

“Our family only really want time and space to grieve in private, and ask that the press amd media respect our wishes. Ernest was loved and cherished and we all miss him deeply.”

Police have also issued an appeal for more information on the stabbing, which happened at 5.30pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Watling from the Homicide and Major Crime Command is leading the investigation. He said: “Did you see anything suspicious around 17:30hrs last Friday afternoon near Haymerle Road or Frensham Street, Peckham?

“I am extremely keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of this tragic incident as they may hold vital information that will assist our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the assault or the moments leading up to it to call police and tell us what they know. Our incident room is ready to take your call on 020 8721 4205 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”