Railway arches set for revamp in bid to boost business

A network of neglected railway arches next to Wood Lane station will be reopened as shops and attractions as part of a plan to “transform” the area.

Around two thirds of the 31 arches could be up and running as retail outlets and community spaces as early as 2018.

Transport for London is to make the largely unused units available to rent for up to three years.

The revamp coincides with several other major developments in the north of the borough, including the extension to Westfield shopping centre and the building of almost 2,500 new homes, office blocks and restaurants.

Transport chiefs are yet to secure planning permission for the arches but Hammersmith and Fulham council has already backed the proposals.

Graeme Craig, TfL’s commercial development director, said: “Opening the arches at Wood Lane will truly transform the area, supporting ongoing regeneration with new locations for small and independent businesses and improving pedestrian connectivity.

“These are the first of a number of arches that we are looking to develop to help us raise vital revenue to reinvest in the transport network.”

The arches will be relaunched as a mix of commercial, leisure and retail outlets while some have been earmarked as pedestrian walkways.

TfL said it aimed to open 19 of the arches early next year to coincide with the launch of the new John Lewis store at Westfield.

Of these, 13 will be for retail and business use with three as walkways and three for storage and cycle parking.

A further 12 arches closer to the A3220 West Cross Route will be completed in the early 2020s, TfL said.

Top developers and retail giants operating around the site welcomed the announcement of the plan and hailed a “great opportunity” to further enhance the area.

Sean Ellis, chairman of housing developer St James Group, Alistair Shaw, managing director for the Television Centre revamp, and Duncan Bower, Westfield’s development director, all expressed their support for the proposals this week.

Hammersmith and Fulham council said the extra pedestrian and cycle options would boost its ambition to make the borough the greenest in the country.

Councillor Andrew Jones, the local authority’s cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, also said the scheme would provide a hub for small and developing businesses to emerge.

He added: “It is important to ensure that there are opportunities for independent retailers, businesses and start-ups, as well as the major stores and big names in Westfield.

“Renovating and renting out the railway arches gives smaller companies a chance to benefit from the huge increase in footfall generated in Shepherd’s Bush in recent years.”