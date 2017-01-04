Celebs line up to fight Candy Crush chief’s ‘iceberg’ extension

Former England footballer Lee Dixon is among furious residents of one of London’s most sought-after suburbs fighting plans by a Candy Crush executive to build a giant ‘iceberg’ basement extension.

Ex-Arsenal defender Dixon, 52, and former Newsnight presenter Peter Snow are among more than 100 residents of Barnes, in west London, opposing plans for a massive extension to the £4 million house.

Nick Pointon, 46, a top executive at Candy Crush games-maker King, and his wife Claire have submitted proposals for a 1,700 sq ft basement below their three-storey Edwardian terraced property.

Children’s author Judith Kerr and composer Howard Goodall are among the other famous residents who have sent more than 100 objections opposing the proposal.

A total of 102 letters have been written to Richmond council complaining about the scheme, first submitted in October 2015, which would increase the property’s total floorspace by almost 50 per cent.

Dixon, 52, who lives on the same road as the Pointons, said: “Many houses in the area including mine are suffering from subsidence to some degree.”

The TV pundit added: “I feel the digging out of basements in the area, which has become frequent, is contributing to an unstable foundation within the Lions Houses region.”

Mr Snow, 78, father of TV historian Dan Snow, said: “We are astonished that this application has progressed as far as it has.

“The original architects of these fine and substantially weighty buildings would be flabbergasted if they knew that anyone contemplated digging out basements underneath the houses they designed over 100 years ago.”

Ms Kerr, 93, who wrote The Tiger Who Came to Tea, described the basement plans as “over-ambitious” and said they would affect her ability to work from home.

She said: “I ask the council to honour my right to a peaceful enjoyment of my home and livelihood.

“The proposed development will clearly impact negatively upon neighbours for many years to come.”

Planning officers have recommended the proposals for approval when they go before councillors next week.

They said they had “been amended in an acceptable manner to address officer and neighbour concerns, in particular with regard to flood risk and impact on neighbours.”

But Mr Pointon, 46, who is currently on sabbatical from his role as vice president of finance for King, the firm behind hit mobile game Candy Crush Saga, said he had been “unfairly targeted”.

He said: “We bought a house next to a property which already had a basement in the reasonable expectation we could add a basement to our own home.

“We have been unfairly targeted by a coordinated neighbourhood campaign driven by the fear that the way they remember previous basement work would be repeated.

“We want to set the standard for all basement construction in Barnes and we have demonstrated it through the planning process. This is the most thorough basement application ever put in.”