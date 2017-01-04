Damien Delaney: Crystal Palace are in relegation scrap – Swansea defeat is final wake-up call

Damien Delaney reckons that Crystal Palace’s 2-1 defeat to Swansea City is a final warning that the South London club are in a relegation fight.

The Eagles are just a point above the Premier League dropzone after losing a second six-pointer to the Welsh outfit in just over a month.

And Delaney – captain for the midweek reverse with Scott Dann sidelined with a hamstring injury – told the BBC: “If anyone thought we weren’t in a scrap – we now know.

“Everyone is always saying we’re too good a side, we’re this or that – we’re right in the middle of it now. It’s time to stand up and be counted.

“We were way, way below where we should be. We can’t make excuses. We’re in a relegation scrap and we’re in it for the long haul. It’s time to saddle up.

“We got it back to 1-1, to give away another late goal is crazy, crazy.

“The manager has had enough time to assess, so I’m sure he knows what he needs, who he needs and what he’s going to do. He’s got a tremendous track record – but we can’t rely on that. We’ve got to get on the training ground and accept what’s happened [on Tuesday]. There’s no point blaming other people – it’s on our shoulders now.”

Palace’s supporters showed their angry with a hugely negative reaction at half-time in the Swans loss. Boss Sam Allardyce and the players walked back to the dressing room with a rumble of boos and criticism washing down from the stands.

“It’s the first time since I’ve been here that I’ve known the fans to turn like that,” said Delaney in an interview with Sky Sports. “I’ve been here five seasons. They were within their rights to complain. In fairness in the second half they got behind us – I think they realised they’d had their moan.

“It’s important we keep them onside, this is going to be a long road.”