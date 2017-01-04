Coroner to open inquest into mental health patient hit by train

An inquest is due to be held this week after a man with mental health problems was hit by a train at a west London station.

Peter Docherty was found dead at Ealing Broadway Station two years ago. At the time he was under the care of an NHS mental health unit in Hammersmith.

Hodge Jones & Allen, the legal firm representing Mr Docherty’s family, say the coroner is set to examine his treatment at the Ravenscourt Ward, part of the West London Mental Health Trust.

They say the 54-year-old father of one, from Southall, had suffered from severe mental illness for many years and had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

He had been transferred to the Ravenscourt Ward on January 5 2015 – two days before his death – after informing nurses at Ealing Hospital that he was hearing voices.

Hodge Jones & Allen say they are demanding a full review of “all the events” leading up to Mr Docherty’s death.

Agata Usewicz, the family’s lawyer, said: “Until a few months before his death, Mr Docherty had been managing well. He was involved with his community, had a good relationship with his son and felt ready to live independently.

“His family are deeply saddened by his death and have considerable concerns about the care he received.”

The inquest is set to open at West London Coroner’s Court in Fulham tomorrow (January 5) at 10am.

West London Mental Health Trust has been approached for comment.