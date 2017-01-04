Museum’s ‘Dippy’ skeleton on display for final time

The Natural History Museum’s famous Diplodocus skeleton is on display today for the final time.

The iconic exhibit, known as ‘Dippy’, will be covered in a plaster-of-Paris cast and toured around the country.

It will be the first time the skeleton has been on public display outside London since its arrival at the museum in 1905.

Having stood for more than a century, Dippy is making room for a diving blue whale skeleton that will hang from the ceiling of the museum’s Hintze Hall.

Conservators, engineers and scientists will work with museum curators on the revamp before the 25.2-metre whale is unveiled in the summer.

Museum Director Sir Michael Dixon said: “The natural world is changing fast. It’s in our grasp to shape a sustainable future – but our decisions have to be informed by understanding our past and present.

“The blue whale is a perfect symbol of this story of hope.”

The largest animal ever known to have lived on Earth, the blue whale was the first species that humans made a conscious decision to protect after hunters drove it to the brink of extinction.

The new skeleton will take centre stage among hundreds of new exhibits at the museum later this year.

Meanwhile, Dippy will begin a painstaking 12-month process to prepare for its nationwide journey, which includes visits to eight different museums and galleries.

The museum says the tour will “spark the imagination” of a new generation of scientists in an effort to “connect the nation with nature”.

Dr Jon Murden, from the Dorset County Museum where Dippy will make his first stop, said: “There are connections to be made between our internationally significant fossil collections and current coastal management, and therefore we’re delighted to be working in partnership on this tour with the Jurassic Coast Team and Trust.”

Stretching to 21.3 metres in length, Dippy has been housed in the Natural History Museum’s iconic Hintze Hall since 1979.

The hall will be closed from January 5 but the rest of the museum will remain open as usual.