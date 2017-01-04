‘Petrolhead’ boss stole client’s Porsche to pay off debts

A car storage company boss stole a client’s £35,000 Porsche after applying to the DVLA to change the registered keeper while he was abroad.

Umair Bhatti removed a wheel clamp and towed the sports car from an underground garage near the London Eye in a bid to sell it and pay off debts of £150,000.

The classic 912 model had been left by its owner, businessman Arslan Khan, in the car park under County Hall in central London in February last year.

He had employed Bhatti – a self-confessed “petrolhead” – to look after it while he was away.

But Bhatti, 30, applied to the DVLA to register the car in his own name.

Mr Khan received the DVLA letter on his return to London on February 17 last year and alerted police.

Bhatti’s airport storage firm Garaged.com, which says it offers “a safe haven for cars” on its website, has now been liquidated.

Bhatti, of Worthing, West Sussex, pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court in November last year. A charge of fraud by false representation was dropped at the hearing.

At Inner London Crown Court on Tuesday (January 3), Bhatti appeared in the dock and spoke only to confirm his name.

The court heard the car was valued at £35,000 by a Porsche dealer.

Katrina Charles, defending Bhatti, said: “He has large debts of £150,00. He has a job offer due to start today in either the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia. It is a well-paid job and he intends to pay off his debts through this employment.

“He is a man of good character, this was totally out of character. He only committed this offence as result of these debts and the fact his own business was suffering.

“It was an opportunistic offence as he thought the car was abandoned, however he stands by his guilty plea and accepts culpability. He is very remorseful.”

Judge Recorder Christopher Jeans QC suspended Bhatti’s prison sentence because he has sick family members, including an ill younger brother with motor neurone disease, who depends on his income.

He said: “This crime was described as opportunistic but it was a planned and considered theft committed because you were in debt.

“Before I came into court today I did not intend to suspend the sentence as it was a deliberate crime with a period of considerable forethought and it is a rather a serious case of criminality.

“But having listened to your mitigation, in particular about your family circumstances I am, by the narrowest of margins, prepared to suspend the sentence.”

Bhatti was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as pay a victim surcharge of £80.