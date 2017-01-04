Crystal Palace boss – Bolton FA Cup tie could be last chance for some players to prove they have part to play

Sam Allardyce has told Crystal Palace’s fringe players they need to perform in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers – or they might not get another chance to prove their worth.

The Eagles – dragged deeper into the Premier League drop fight after a 2-1 loss to Swansea City on Tuesday – will make changes for the third round tie at the Macron Stadium.

Allardyce returns to his old club without a number of big-hitters – Wilfried Zaha is no longer available as he links up with the Ivory Coast as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations while Scott Dann (hamstring), Christian Benteke (shoulder) and Connor Wickham (knee) are all missing.

Bolton comes after a heavy Christmas schedule.

“The only thing we can do on Saturday at Bolton is change a lot of the players who have played all three games in the last few days and make sure they recover for West Ham,” said Allardyce. “All the players who play at Bolton have a responsibility to go and beat Bolton, because they are disappointed they’re not playing.

“Now they are going to get an opportunity to play. So if they don’t win it tells me that perhaps they are not really good enough to be at Crystal Palace. They’ve got a big responsibility to go and perform at Bolton and get us through to the next round – then they can show me they’re ready to go in the team, which gives me good options.

“I’m not so sure we have got those options, because I don’t know the players that well. It is a big game Bolton. We’ll see with the team I pick if we can get two or three out of that into the first-team on a more regular basis – which they all believe they deserve to be playing more.

“Then the [transfer] market is something I think we have to jump in and get quality players to lift the whole situation as well.

“The last bit – but not least – is getting players fit and keeping them fit. We have too many injuries. We need them back in the squad and staying in the squad for the rest of the season – we need everybody to play a part.”