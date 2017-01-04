Crystal Palace facing nervous wait to determine if major damage to Christian Benteke’s shoulder

Crystal Palace will have to wait for a scan to determine the full extent of Christian Benteke’s shoulder injury.

The summer signing from Liverpool was forced off at half-time in yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

Benteke went down in the penalty area as keeper Lukas Fabianski rushed out to close down his break forward – and suffered the damage as he tumbled inside the area.

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce admitted it was too soon to know how long Benteke would be sidelined.

“He’s disrupted the joints in his shoulder or torn a ligament,” said the Palace manager.

It means that Palace will be even further depleted in terms of options ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers.

Captain Scott Dann (hamstring) sat out the Swansea match while Wilfried Zaha is due to join the Ivory Coast squad for their preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations starting in mid-January.