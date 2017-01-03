Crystal Palace make miserable start to 2017 as Swansea win to sour Allardyce’s first game in charge of Eagles at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace got 2017 off to a horrendous start as Swansea City emerged 2-1 winners at Selhurst Park.

Wilfried Zaha signed off for African Cup of Nations duty with a fine equaliser as the Eagles improved on a dreadful opening 45 minutes.

But substitute Angel Rangel – lucky not to concede a penalty for a handball – raced onto Leroy Fer’s chipped pass to beat Wayne Hennessey just before the end of normal time.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce will have enjoyed far happier first home games in charge. Both he and his players were booed and jeered as they made their way off at half-time – Alfie Mawson’s opener nothing less than Swansea deserved for 45 minutes of clear superiority.

Not only do the Eagles lose their star attacking talent in Zaha for a number of matches as he links up with Ivory Coast, but Christian Benteke went off with an injured shoulder. Club captain Scott Dann was unavailable due to a slight hamstring injury.

The first half was woeful from Palace. Uncertain and slow in possession, it quickly provoked the ire of a restless home crowd.

The goal was another set-piece disaster for the Eagles. Gylfi Sigurdsson whipped it in from the left and Mawson ran away from marker Joel Ward to get the right angle on his header and beat Wayne Hennessey.

Swansea passed the ball confidently and without major pressure exerted on them. Both Fernando Llorente and Federico Fernandez headed narrowly off target while a corner routine saw Sung-yeung Ki smash just past the right post.

Palace felt they had a strong penalty appeal before the goal. Hennessey’s kick bounced into the box and Benteke took a touch before tumbling as Lukasz Fabianski came racing out.

But referee Paul Tierney was unimpressed. Injury was added to insult as the club record signing injured his shoulder after tumbling and was replaced at half-time by Fraizer Campbell.

Palace’s best chance came early, and even then Yohan Cabaye’s effort had a low success rate as Fabianski blocked his near-post shot.

Bakary Sako, another change made fairly soon after the second half restart, forced Fabianski to push over a dipping free-kick.

And Palace did improve, no huge achievement considering a horrific opening 45 minutes. Joe Ledley’s goalbound shot was blocked while Rangel appeared to clearly handle as Sako broke into the Swans box.

A moment of brilliance from Zaha put Palace back on level terms. Yohan Cabaye’s angled ball forward dropped nicely for Campbell and he laid off for Martin Kelly to swing in a cross which the winger twisted to volley acrobatically past Fabianski.

But instead of pushing for a winner, it was Swansea who finally moved into a forward gear again.

Fer lifted the ball over the Palace defence and Kelly was clearly playing Rangel onside. he gleefully fired past Hennessey to make it a thoroughly miserable start to 2017.

Paul Clement, appointed Swansea boss earlier in the day, saw the Welsh strugglers end a run of four straight Premier League defeats.

Palace have managed just two wins at Selhurst Park in their bread-and-butter competition. It is now one victory since September 24.