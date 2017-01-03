Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Ademola Lookman closes in on Charlton exit – with Everton medical imminent

Ademola Lookman closes in on Charlton exit – with Everton medical imminent

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Paul Edwards

Ademola Lookman is closing in on his Charlton exit – with his medical ahead of a multi-million transfer to Everton due to take place in the next two days.

The exciting England under-20 international has sat out the last two matches for the League One club.

And Everton, who agreed the terms of the transfer before Christmas, are now set to wrap up a deal for Lookman.

It represents a huge profit for the Addicks, who plucked the teenager out of playing Sunday league football for Kennington-based side Waterloo FC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Ademola Lookman closes in on Charlton exit – with Everton medical imminent