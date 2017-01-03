Ademola Lookman closes in on Charlton exit – with Everton medical imminent

Ademola Lookman is closing in on his Charlton exit – with his medical ahead of a multi-million transfer to Everton due to take place in the next two days.

The exciting England under-20 international has sat out the last two matches for the League One club.

And Everton, who agreed the terms of the transfer before Christmas, are now set to wrap up a deal for Lookman.

It represents a huge profit for the Addicks, who plucked the teenager out of playing Sunday league football for Kennington-based side Waterloo FC.