Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Crystal Palace v Swansea team line-ups: Scott Dann injury blow for Eagles

Crystal Palace v Swansea team line-ups: Scott Dann injury blow for Eagles

By Richard Cawley -
Scott Dann Photo: Keith Gillard

Crystal Palace captain Scott Dann misses tonight’s home game with Swansea City due to injury.

The Eagles have Damien Delaney back from suspension and he partners James Tomkins in the middle of the backline.

Joe Ledley is fit again and starts in central midfielder with Mathieu Flamini the man to miss out as he drops to the bench.

“Tonight’s game against Swansea City is much bigger than the one we played at the Emirates Stadium two days ago,” said Palace boss Sam Allardyce in his programme note. “As much as we enjoy playing the big boys, this is a six-pointer in front of a home crowd, and with it being the final festive fixture, we want to deliver one final piece of joy to the Palace fans in what is a big game for both teams.”

Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Delaney, Dann, Ward, Ledley, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Flamini, Phillips, Mutch, Lee, Sako, Campbell.

Swansea: Fabianski, Taylor, Ki, Mawson, Llorente, Routledge, Sigurdsson, Cork, Naughton, Fernandez, Fulton. Subs: Nordfeldt, Van Der Hoorn, Fer, Baston, Dyer, Barrow, Rangel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Crystal Palace v Swansea team line-ups: Scott Dann injury blow for Eagles