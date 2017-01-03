Crystal Palace v Swansea team line-ups: Scott Dann injury blow for Eagles

Crystal Palace captain Scott Dann misses tonight’s home game with Swansea City due to injury.

The Eagles have Damien Delaney back from suspension and he partners James Tomkins in the middle of the backline.

Joe Ledley is fit again and starts in central midfielder with Mathieu Flamini the man to miss out as he drops to the bench.

“Tonight’s game against Swansea City is much bigger than the one we played at the Emirates Stadium two days ago,” said Palace boss Sam Allardyce in his programme note. “As much as we enjoy playing the big boys, this is a six-pointer in front of a home crowd, and with it being the final festive fixture, we want to deliver one final piece of joy to the Palace fans in what is a big game for both teams.”

Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Delaney, Dann, Ward, Ledley, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Flamini, Phillips, Mutch, Lee, Sako, Campbell.

Swansea: Fabianski, Taylor, Ki, Mawson, Llorente, Routledge, Sigurdsson, Cork, Naughton, Fernandez, Fulton. Subs: Nordfeldt, Van Der Hoorn, Fer, Baston, Dyer, Barrow, Rangel.