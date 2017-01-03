Champion Ceroc teacher to kick off classes in Greenwich tonight

A champion Ceroc teacher is bringing classes in the dance form back to Greenwich to provide a fun inclusive way to keep fit.

Steve Thomas is to launch his weekly classes “Ceroc in SE10” in the modern partner dance form at Greenwich West Community Centre in Greenwich High Road tonight. The classes for all levels are to run from 8pm until 11pm every Tuesday night.

The dance style, influenced by Latin and contemporary jive moves, is danced to all music ranging from pop and funk to Latin American and Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Mr Thomas has been teaching Ceroc across South East London for more than 17 years but the classes will be the first in Greenwich where he grew up. The DJ turned dancer won the National UK Championship in 2013 and is now a judge every year at the Championship finals.

Mr Thomas, said: ‘‘The reason for Ceroc’s huge success is anyone can learn while enjoying the fantastic music in a friendly environment. Even if you have two left feet, the basics can be picked up very quickly. Dancing is fun, sociable, and a terrific weekly exercise in disguise. People are more likely to stick to fitness regimes if they are fun, and that’s what Ceroc can provide. The good thing about dancing is that even though it is exercise, it’s more fun and people soon forget that it’s part of their weekly exercise plan. There’s no need to bring a partner and total beginners are always welcome.’’

He said: “When I was younger I never wanted to be a dance teacher. I started out as a DJ playing music to people as they danced. Eventually I was encouraged to take part in a class and instantly loved it. Two years later, I became a dance teacher and I have never looked back.”

“The amount of people over the years who have told me that they wished they’d found Ceroc sooner is remarkable and it appeals to all ages. Dancing changes people lives beyond the physical benefits. The increase in confidence and introduction into a new social scene is incredible.”

“I’m really excited to be bringing Ceroc to my backyard after so many years teaching and judging all over the world.”

From 8pm there is to be a complete beginners class and an intermediate class will be held in the venue’s Main Hall at 9pm while volunteers recap the beginners’ class. Free style dancing will then run from 9.30pm until 11pm. Participation costs £2 for a life membership and £9 per night.

For information visit http://smarturl.it/CerocGreenwich