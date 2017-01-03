Charlton Athletic run rule over former Benfica B left-back Alexis Scholl

Charlton Athletic are running the rule over Alexis Scholl – with the former Benfica B left-back playing in today’s 4-1 win for the under-23s in a friendly against Southend.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan with Gent last season and has been capped by Belgium from under-15 to under-19 level.

At least one website claims that Scholl has a deal until the summer of 2020 but it is believed that he is a free agent.

Charlton only describe Scholl as a trialist in their match report. He played 66 minutes of the game.

Jay Dasilva, signed on loan from Chelsea, played his first match for the Addicks.

Dan Bowry, Brandan Hanlon, Louis Michel-Yamfam and Regan Charles-Cook scored the South London club’s goals.